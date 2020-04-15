Global  

Shubho Noboborsho! BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wishes fans on Bengali New Year

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday wished his followers on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

"Shubho noboborsho," said Ganguly in his tweet.



Shubho noboborsho pic.twitter.com/WmVGhXogTS

— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 14, 2020

Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: BCCI PRESIDENT SOURAV GANGULY SIGNALS POSTPONEMENT OF IPL 2020 | Oneindia News

BCCI PRESIDENT SOURAV GANGULY SIGNALS POSTPONEMENT OF IPL 2020 | Oneindia News 01:55

 BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that the Indian Premier League 2020 is likely to be postponed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. India has, so far, reported 8,000-plus positive cases of Covid-19 and more than 250 people have lost their lives.

