Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Gary Neville: What I really think about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Gary Neville: What I really think about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Gary Neville says he would liked to have played under Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race with the 2019-20 season currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Liverpool FC have established themselves as one of the best teams in […]

The post Gary Neville: What I really think about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

midzo1882

Ian Middleton Gary Neville= fucking muppet. If you want Tottenham to be banned from making transfers, does he really think they w… https://t.co/az8tjp19RS 2 days ago

brycowin

Bryan Cowin @Guymowbray @DegsyMount @HowardsWayFilm @GavinBuckland6 What I love about your photo is you really can't see Ryan G… https://t.co/QIC4lxIENJ 2 days ago

Kennedee_CH

King Kennedy @olywal is Gary Neville really the best right back the premier league has seen so far? Atrocious inclusion for me.… https://t.co/C1XtyWJu1d 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.