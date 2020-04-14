Shelters for migrants: 1 soap for 30 people

Global  

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Migrants who returned to UP and Bihar were hurriedly housed in schools and panchayat buildings, which were turned into quarantine centres. However, unhygienic conditions and people running away have proved to be a problem
