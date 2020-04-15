Global  

SAI to conduct online sessions for coaches

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Sports Authority of India will conduct online education programme and lectures beginning Wednesday to keep its coaches engaged during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, The coach education programme, to be done via Zoom, will be like a refresher course, one of the participants said. Coaches from swimming,...
