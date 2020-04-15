SAI to conduct online sessions for coaches Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Sports Authority of India will conduct online education programme and lectures beginning Wednesday to keep its coaches engaged during the lockdown period in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, The coach education programme, to be done via Zoom, will be like a refresher course, one of the participants said. Coaches from swimming,... 👓 View full article

