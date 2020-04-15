'What a win', Sourav Ganguly recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday recalled the historic Test victory against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001.



A user had shared the celebratory moments from the 2001 Test. On that post, Ganguly commented, "What a win." In that Test, India... 👓 View full article

