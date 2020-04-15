Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'What a win', Sourav Ganguly recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia

'What a win', Sourav Ganguly recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday recalled the historic Test victory against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001.

A user had shared the celebratory moments from the 2001 Test. On that post, Ganguly commented, "What a win." In that Test, India...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aemeindra

Indrajit Paswan RT @HTSportsNews: ‘What a win’: Sourav Ganguly recalls historic win with nostalgic post @SGanguly99 https://t.co/UEa0OWlNKf 26 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: 'What a win!' @SGanguly99 recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia READ: https://t.co/5KlFQW6y0s #SouravGanguly #IND… 2 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: 'What a win' - @SGanguly99 recalls India's historic Kolkata Test triumph with nostalgic post READ: https://t.co/m1kzhu… 3 hours ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports 'What a win' - @SGanguly99 recalls India's historic Kolkata Test triumph with nostalgic post READ:… https://t.co/7vecDWUR2O 3 hours ago

kultejas18

TEJAS D KULKARNI ind vs aus 2001 eden gardens: Saurabh Ganguly remembers the historic 2001 match, says what a win! – sourav ganguly… https://t.co/7yauXoKxY6 4 hours ago

GlobalRecordsI1

GlobalRecordsIndia.com 'What a win': Sourav Ganguly recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia More: https://t.co/ULW3GwRXYS 4 hours ago

Mayankj07214000

Mayank jain 'What a win': Sourav Ganguly recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia https://t.co/cy1wE9rdJg via @timesofindia 5 hours ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: 'What a win': Sourav Ganguly recalls historic 2001 Test against Australia https://t.co/ogKOdqkIYH 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.