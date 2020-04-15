Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Odell Beckham Jr. showed off quarterback talent with an impressive trick shot on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this World_Newsday Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot https://t.co/IV2FRLZcpM https://t.co/KdG8hhLngu 1 hour ago TrendingNews Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot - https://t.co/pSYhvdFfih https://t.co/Eww9WZsusl 2 hours ago Brandon Thompson Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot https://t.co/dh4z0bXsye #espn #sports https://t.co/zci8vjS26X 2 hours ago CartXplorer Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression… News Express https://t.co/b6jYwLBcbG 3 hours ago Poker Articles Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot https://t.co/mQBBQV0l6U 3 hours ago NewSedgePoint Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot https://t.co/IJVuSTLpdJ https://t.co/5WHzx9XMS9 3 hours ago Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot https://t.co/5FzBmJ6oA8 3 hours ago Celebs 🌟 Odell Beckham Jr. does his best QB1 impression with epic trick shot https://t.co/5FzBmJ6oA8 3 hours ago