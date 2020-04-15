Global  

'Curfew is the only option': Harbhajan Singh unhappy after migrant workers gather at Bandra station

DNA Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, where all have been asked to stay indoors, around 3,000-plus migrants arrived at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai demanding transportation facilities to return to their native places.
