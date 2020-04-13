Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IPL 2020 reportedly suspended indefinitely after lockdown extension

IPL 2020 reportedly suspended indefinitely after lockdown extension

Indian Express Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Lockdown extension in India: लॉकडाउन दो हफ्ते बढ़ना तय, पीएम के ऐला

Lockdown extension in India: लॉकडाउन दो हफ्ते बढ़ना तय, पीएम के ऐला 14:36

 Lockdown extension in India: लॉकडाउन दो हफ्ते बढ़ना तय, पीएम के ऐलान पर टिकी नजरें

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mufti_shujat

Shujat Mufti RT @IExpressSports: #IPL2020 reportedly suspended indefinitely after #lockdownextension The IPL was originally scheduled to be held betwee… 17 minutes ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports #IPL2020 reportedly suspended indefinitely after #lockdownextension The IPL was originally scheduled to be held be… https://t.co/qV4TY2kHur 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.