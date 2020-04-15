Likely No. 1 overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu is ready for her star to shine in WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu took the Oregon Ducks to unprecedented success before her college career was cut short. Now she's set to take her talent to the WNBA.
The Oregon Ducks have never had a first-round pick in the WNBA draft, but that will change Friday night, likely three times over.
