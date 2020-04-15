Global  

Van Gisbergen beats wildcard Verstappen in Supercars Eseries races

Autosport Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Shane van Gisbergen led home Max Verstappen in the two Supercar All Stars Eseries races at Barcelona, after Anton De Pasquale and Cam Waters had shared the honours at Silverstone
