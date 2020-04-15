Van Gisbergen beats wildcard Verstappen in Supercars Eseries races Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shane van Gisbergen led home Max Verstappen in the two Supercar All Stars Eseries races at Barcelona, after Anton De Pasquale and Cam Waters had shared the honours at Silverstone 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this