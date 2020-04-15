Bill Peters moves to Russia in 1st job since leaving Calgary

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Bill Peters made a return to professional hockey on Wednesday when he was appointed coach of Russian hockey club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames last year following allegations he previously used racial slurs and struck players. “I think as time goes on we all grow and improve […] 👓 View full article

