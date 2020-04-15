Bill Peters moves to Russia in 1st job since leaving Calgary Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Bill Peters has made a return to professional hockey by being appointed coach of Russian hockey club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg

