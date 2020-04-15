Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Newcastle takeover: Who is Amanda Staveley? Who is Mohammad Bin Salman? How much money do they have?

Newcastle takeover: Who is Amanda Staveley? Who is Mohammad Bin Salman? How much money do they have?

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Newcastle United look set to finally move on from owner Mike Ashley with their £300million takeover edging closer. The club have an agreement with potential buyer Amanda Staveley who is heading up a Saudi Arabian consortium who look set to move into St James’ Park. The deal has been a long time coming but just […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gertabares

Germán Tabares RT @BBCSport: £300 million! A Newcastle United takeover has taken a step closer after new documents show that owner Mike Ashley has enter… 5 minutes ago

English79383184

English RT @BBCSport: Newcastle United are close to a £300m takeover after new documents show that owner Mike Ashley has entered into a charge agre… 29 minutes ago

captainAh

كاب RT @CraigHope_DM: Story here of proposed £300m NUFC takeover https://t.co/UdBCWVOG2Y 45 minutes ago

RichMennear

Richard Mennear RT @shieldsgazette: Everything you need to know about the businesswoman spearheading a bid for #NUFC 💰 https://t.co/8jR0PgDCgF 1 hour ago

MO_JAD

Jad RT @seanfromenderby: WOW! Saudi takeover of Newcastle has been completed I've been told. Saudis will own 80% with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Cap… 2 hours ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE #FOOTBALL Newcastle takeover EXCLUSIVE: Insight into deal and why Mike Ashley has chosen to sell… https://t.co/7Cw11PBuQl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.