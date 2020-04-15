Reece James shares ‘throwback’ image from days at Chelsea academy alongside Mason Mount and West Ham star Declan Rice Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As far as we’re aware ‘Throwback Tuesday’ isn’t a thing but we’ll let Reece James off this time! The full-back, 20, was in nostalgic mood as he posted a picture of himself and other Premier League stars during their time at Chelsea’s academy. Football in England and across the world has been put on hold […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 1 week ago Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo with unexpected hair color 01:07 Kim Kardashian West has spent much of her time in quarantine like the rest of us —. sharing a constant stream of throwback photos from better days. For her most recent blast from the past, the reality star shared a photo of herself in middle school captioned “7th grade coolness”. Though... You Might Like

Tweets about this