The Undertaker reveals his strangest WWE storyline was kidnapping and trying to marry Stephanie McMahon

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Undertaker says his strangest WWE storyline involved kidnapping and trying to marry Stephanie McMahon. The Deadman’s Ministry of Darkness stable carried Vince McMahon’s daughter, who was tied to a crucifix, to the ring for a wedding against her will on Raw in 1999 during the much loved Attitude Era. The Undertaker was rubbing his […]
