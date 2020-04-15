Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Golf stunner Paige Spiranac says guys have 'used her' for lessons

Golf stunner Paige Spiranac says guys have 'used her' for lessons

Daily Star Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Golf stunner Paige Spiranac says guys have 'used her' for lessonsPaige Spiranac has built up a mass following on social media for her revealing snaps and golf expertise, but the American says men have used her in the past for free lessons in the sport
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Golf stunner Paige Spiranac says guys have 'used her' for lessons https://t.co/5t5Xqng1AK https://t.co/zhfDbckcPj 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.