Golf stunner Paige Spiranac says guys have 'used her' for lessons Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Paige Spiranac has built up a mass following on social media for her revealing snaps and golf expertise, but the American says men have used her in the past for free lessons in the sport Paige Spiranac has built up a mass following on social media for her revealing snaps and golf expertise, but the American says men have used her in the past for free lessons in the sport 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Golf stunner Paige Spiranac says guys have 'used her' for lessons https://t.co/5t5Xqng1AK https://t.co/zhfDbckcPj 3 hours ago