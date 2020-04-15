Global  

Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers won't make it to the Super Bowl with Tom Brady in his path

FOX Sports Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers won't make it to the Super Bowl with Tom Brady in his pathIn a recent interview with Golf Channel, Aaron Rodgers told reporters that it will be strange to see Tom Brady in the NFC and that he has nothing left to prove. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks Aaron Rodgers has no shot at another Super Bowl with Tom Brady joining the NFC.
Credit: FOX Sports
