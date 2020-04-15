WWE releases Kurt Angle, multiple stars; furloughs announced

The Indian Express RT @IExpressSports: #WWE announced that it will furlough a significant portion of its workforce and released several superstars. https://t… 1 hour ago

Express Sports #WWE announced that it will furlough a significant portion of its workforce and released several superstars. https://t.co/ThV4pV9FN5 1 hour ago

Kelsey Wilkey RT @WrestleTalk_TV: Kurt Angle is the latest name to be added to the list of WWE releases: https://t.co/A8her5baLk 1 hour ago

Above & Beyond(er) RT @CBR: #WWE Releases Multiple Superstars, Including Kurt Angle, The OC and EC3 https://t.co/Ki54fwbQsV https://t.co/ShwVv5rjny 2 hours ago