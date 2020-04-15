Global  

Report: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said. Halladay had amphetamine levels about 10 […]
