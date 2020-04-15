Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, says NTSB report

Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, says NTSB report

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RageGrl

Kelly 🍁🐧 RT @CBSPhilly: #BREAKING: NTSB report reveals Roy Halladay doing stunts, had high levels of amphetamines in system when small plane crashed… 4 minutes ago

J0hnTayl0r119

John Taylor RT @CP24: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed: NTSB report https://t.co/2zVAgV2LwK https://t.co/QtXjFOroAJ 6 minutes ago

bigfraser94

Kyle Fraser RT @CTVToronto: The report says Halladay, 40, died of blunt force trauma and drowning. https://t.co/QJrnslMLIQ 13 minutes ago

bigfraser94

Kyle Fraser RT @CityNews: A NTSB report claims former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extrem… 13 minutes ago

facelift25

Jose Betancourt RT @NBCNews: Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he los… 14 minutes ago

TruthandTennis

Martyn Collins, Esq. Compulsion Kills: Roy Halladay was doing stunts, had amphetamines in system when plane crashed - The Philadelphia I… https://t.co/zaAcfW26rz 18 minutes ago

MatthewCBS7

Matthew Alvarez Report: Baseball star Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed https://t.co/vC8Vs6vrLc 21 minutes ago

BarryMotivates

Barry Bradford Report: Halladay on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed https://t.co/s1GIVsFUVk #baseball 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.