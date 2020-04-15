Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, says NTSB report

Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in 2017, killing him, a National Transportation Safety Board report issued Wednesday said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kelly 🍁🐧 RT @CBSPhilly: #BREAKING: NTSB report reveals Roy Halladay doing stunts, had high levels of amphetamines in system when small plane crashed… 4 minutes ago John Taylor RT @CP24: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed: NTSB report https://t.co/2zVAgV2LwK https://t.co/QtXjFOroAJ 6 minutes ago Kyle Fraser RT @CTVToronto: The report says Halladay, 40, died of blunt force trauma and drowning. https://t.co/QJrnslMLIQ 13 minutes ago Kyle Fraser RT @CityNews: A NTSB report claims former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extrem… 13 minutes ago Jose Betancourt RT @NBCNews: Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he los… 14 minutes ago Martyn Collins, Esq. Compulsion Kills: Roy Halladay was doing stunts, had amphetamines in system when plane crashed - The Philadelphia I… https://t.co/zaAcfW26rz 18 minutes ago Matthew Alvarez Report: Baseball star Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed https://t.co/vC8Vs6vrLc 21 minutes ago Barry Bradford Report: Halladay on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed https://t.co/s1GIVsFUVk #baseball 21 minutes ago