Gates ups pandemic funds to $250 million, says Trump WHO move makes 'no sense'

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous and nonsensical move when the world is facing the health crisis brought by the COVID-19 disease pandemic, Melinda Gates said on Wednesday.
