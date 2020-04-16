Global  

VVS Laxman: Being nice doesn't guarantee IPL berth

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
VVS Laxman: Being nice doesn't guarantee IPL berthFormer India batsman VVS Laxman took a jibe at Michael Clarke for his recent claims that Australian cricketers "sucked up" to India captain Virat Kohli for protecting their IPL contracts, saying just being nice to someone doesn't guarantee a spot in the cash-rich tournament. Clarke, a former Australian captain, raised several...
