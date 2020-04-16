Global  

Timothy Thatcher makes WWE debut as Matt Riddle’s tag team partner

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Timothy Thatcher makes WWE debut as Matt Riddle’s tag team partnerThe main event this week on NXT saw Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher successfully defend the NXT Tag Team Titles over Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.
