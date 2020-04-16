Timothy Thatcher makes WWE debut as Matt Riddle’s tag team partner Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The main event this week on NXT saw Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher successfully defend the NXT Tag Team Titles over Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. The main event this week on NXT saw Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher successfully defend the NXT Tag Team Titles over Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sports News Timothy Thatcher makes WWE debut as Matt Riddle’s tag team partner https://t.co/03ubsYAv3i 23 minutes ago 411MANIA Timothy Thatcher Makes NXT Debut as Matt Riddle’s Partner in Tag Team Title Defense https://t.co/xEiHiPq9X3 1 hour ago WrestlingHeadlines.com Timothy Thatcher Makes #WWE #NXT Debut During Title Match https://t.co/B0rurwt15N https://t.co/zh5B9qXxTs 1 hour ago WrestleZone on Mandatory Timothy Thatcher Makes NXT Debut, Helps Matt Riddle Retain Tag Titles https://t.co/7NOdc31B1F https://t.co/VH8vlHOZz7 1 hour ago WrestlingINC.com Timothy Thatcher Makes WWE NXT Debut As Mystery Partner In The Main Event (Photos, Videos) (Photo Credit: WWE) https://t.co/2myKKazIUg 2 hours ago Marissa Hampton RT @FightfulWrestle: Timothy Thatcher Makes NXT Debut, Teams With Matt Riddle To Defeat Undisputed Era https://t.co/GcjwlApsJ1 2 hours ago Fightful Wrestling Timothy Thatcher Makes NXT Debut, Teams With Matt Riddle To Defeat Undisputed Era https://t.co/GcjwlApsJ1 2 hours ago cinimodyeslah RT @HeelByNatureYT: Timothy Thatcher makes his WWE debut, teaming with Matt Riddle tonight on #NXTonUsa 2 hours ago