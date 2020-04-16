Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Hillsborough disaster: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp leads tributes 31 years on

Hillsborough disaster: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp leads tributes 31 years on

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson have delivered messages of support to the families of the 96 supporters killed in the Hillsborough disaster 31 years ago. A final memorial service for the victims was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, but has been postponed due to coronavirus guidelines on mass...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daramolaa_

. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson have delivered messages of support to the families of t… https://t.co/wfFOnrG6mS 6 hours ago

SatishCheney

Satish Cheney RT @AFP_Sport: "Believe me you have our thoughts, you have our prayers and most of all you have our love. You'll never walk alone." Liverp… 9 hours ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on 31st anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/P2AuSkjU1o 11 hours ago

bullyred

satinder singh RT @MirrorFootball: Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on 31st anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/1Ks2mpO3BI https… 12 hours ago

mastersdog

master p Klopp's message on 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/5y4knaGQg6 via @MailSport 14 hours ago

AFP_Sport

AFP_Sport "Believe me you have our thoughts, you have our prayers and most of all you have our love. You'll never walk alone.… https://t.co/tz3YlUcWQP 14 hours ago

GideonA_

Gideon Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/YGUjsC6sKd 15 hours ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE #FOOTBALL Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/op7ci9MmAO https://t.co/rG2rRMDsB6 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.