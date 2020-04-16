Hillsborough disaster: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp leads tributes 31 years on Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson have delivered messages of support to the families of the 96 supporters killed in the Hillsborough disaster 31 years ago. A final memorial service for the victims was due to take place at Anfield on Wednesday, but has been postponed due to coronavirus guidelines on mass... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this . Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson have delivered messages of support to the families of t… https://t.co/wfFOnrG6mS 6 hours ago Satish Cheney RT @AFP_Sport: "Believe me you have our thoughts, you have our prayers and most of all you have our love. You'll never walk alone." Liverp… 9 hours ago Irish Daily Mirror Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on 31st anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/P2AuSkjU1o 11 hours ago satinder singh RT @MirrorFootball: Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on 31st anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/1Ks2mpO3BI https… 12 hours ago master p Klopp's message on 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/5y4knaGQg6 via @MailSport 14 hours ago AFP_Sport "Believe me you have our thoughts, you have our prayers and most of all you have our love. You'll never walk alone.… https://t.co/tz3YlUcWQP 14 hours ago Gideon Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/YGUjsC6sKd 15 hours ago Steve Brookes MBE #FOOTBALL Klopp sends message to Liverpool fans on anniversary of Hillsborough disaster https://t.co/op7ci9MmAO https://t.co/rG2rRMDsB6 15 hours ago