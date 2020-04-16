Brian Allen named as first NFL player to test positive for coronavirus

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Los Angeles Rams star Brian Allen has become the first player in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus. The sport is currently on hold as a result of the pandemic with a return not in sight Los Angeles Rams star Brian Allen has become the first player in the NFL to test positive for coronavirus. The sport is currently on hold as a result of the pandemic with a return not in sight 👓 View full article



