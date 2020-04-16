Global  

UFC eyeing early May return date as Dana White confirms 'fight island'

Daily Star Thursday, 16 April 2020
UFC eyeing early May return date as Dana White confirms 'fight island'UFC 249 was cancelled earlier this month but president Dana White wants fight nights to return as early as May despite coronavirus causing chaos across the sporting world
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed

UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed 01:11

 UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that he will not proceed with the April 18 pay-per-view event.

UFC eyeing early May return date as Dana White confirms 'fight island'

