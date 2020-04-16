Global  

72 families to be isolated as pizza boy tests +ve

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Families in 72 houses in a locality in Delhi's South District have been told to observe self-quarantine after a delivery boy associated with a famous pizza chain tested positive for Covid-19, a District Magistrate of South Delhi said on Wednesday.
