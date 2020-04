Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up on Arsenal exit, says leaving for Liverpool was ‘hardest decision I’ve ever had to make’ Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists it wasn’t a feeling Arsenal wouldn’t win trophies as the reason for his departure. The England international says it was the hardest decision of his life when he left the London club to join Liverpool in August 2017 in a £40million deal, and he was uncertain if it was the right move. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain explains why he left Arsenal for Liverpool The latest Arsenal news as two former players make exit claims and Eddie Nketiah discusses the difference between Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery

Football.london 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this