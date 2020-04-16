Lockdown a 'pause' button, not a solution: Rahul Gandhi
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the govt's policy on tackling novel coronavirus, saying that the imposed lockdown is nothing but a "pause" button that is only going to delay the spread of the virus. "Lockdown is in no way a solution to the Covid-19. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again," he said.
Politics has escalated over PM Modi's speech to the nation on Tuesday morning. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that mass testing is the only way to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and added that India is nowhere in the game, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Modi government's...
