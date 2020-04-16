Lockdown a 'pause' button, not a solution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the govt's policy on tackling novel coronavirus, saying that the imposed lockdown is nothing but a "pause" button that is only going to delay the spread of the virus. "Lockdown is in no way a solution to the Covid-19. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again," he said.

