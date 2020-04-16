Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cricket Australia to stand down staff on reduced pay until July 2020

Cricket Australia to stand down staff on reduced pay until July 2020

Zee News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought all the sporting activities across the globe to standstill, the majority of Cricket Australia staff members will be stood down on reduced pay for the remainder of the financial year that will end on June 30.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ananizapta_

Imperial Regulator RT @Dan_Stapo: Cricket Australia stand down all staff apart from senior members and top coaches. CA has major issues months out from summer… 6 minutes ago

Jodyhendricks

www.justjody.co.za Cricket Australia will stand down a bulk of its staff on reduced pay from 27 April until the end of the financial y… https://t.co/BUAWvKLbxQ 7 minutes ago

alkassdigital

Alkass Digital Cricket Australia has decided to furlough the majority of its staff on reduced pay until the end of the financial y… https://t.co/WpYvDRc6ow 8 minutes ago

staigercroxley

staiger croxley RT @SuperSportBlitz: Cricket Australia will stand down a bulk of its staff on reduced pay from 27 April until the end of the financial year… 30 minutes ago

SuperSportBlitz

SuperSport Blitz Cricket Australia will stand down a bulk of its staff on reduced pay from 27 April until the end of the financial y… https://t.co/0XjpwMJxJf 43 minutes ago

jayhind22090440

एस चक्रवर्ती RT @WIONews: .@CricketAus will stand down all but a skeleton staff from April 27 until the end of the current financial year as #Covid_19 p… 1 hour ago

Rmaxi_32

Rashid Lee 🦏 RT @cricketcomau: Cricket Australia will stand down a majority of its staff as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to escalate | @ARa… 2 hours ago

WIONews

WION .@CricketAus will stand down all but a skeleton staff from April 27 until the end of the current financial year as… https://t.co/Z0sfS0ZdXu 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.