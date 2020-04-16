After speculations and talks around the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) officially suspended the cash-rich tournament till further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mayur Shah RT @dna: 'Health and safety top priority,' says BCCI over suspension of IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak . . . #IPL2020 #coronavirusind… 11 minutes ago DNA 'Health and safety top priority,' says BCCI over suspension of IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak . . . #IPL2020… https://t.co/sOq7Dx5qir 16 minutes ago Blaise Bollman RT @KUSINews: Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CEO Joe Harper is confident the racing season will start on the scheduled date. Harper says the h… 9 hours ago KUSI News Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CEO Joe Harper is confident the racing season will start on the scheduled date. Harper… https://t.co/m0gGtTb1ES 15 hours ago [email protected] RT @markknoller: WH econ advisor Larry Kudlow says Pres will announce new guidelines with eye on reopening economy "in the next day or two.… 18 hours ago