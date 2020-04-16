How Spurs' homegrown squad numbers now look and how it could affect transfers Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tottenham Hotspur have long had problems with the balance between homegrown and foreign players in their squad and it has led to some painful decisions Tottenham Hotspur have long had problems with the balance between homegrown and foreign players in their squad and it has led to some painful decisions 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this