Baron Corbin has perfect response to wrestling fan who wished he was sacked during mass WWE exodus

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

The wrestling world was shook to its core on Wednesday when WWE released or furloughed around 300 members of staff, including 20 wrestlers. Names like Kurt Angle, Rusev and many other former title holders suffered the blowback COVID-19 has brought on us all and are no longer employed with WWE. It was an incredibly sad […] 👓 View full article

