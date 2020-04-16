Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Baron Corbin has perfect response to wrestling fan who wished he was sacked during mass WWE exodus

Baron Corbin has perfect response to wrestling fan who wished he was sacked during mass WWE exodus

talkSPORT Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The wrestling world was shook to its core on Wednesday when WWE released or furloughed around 300 members of staff, including 20 wrestlers. Names like Kurt Angle, Rusev and many other former title holders suffered the blowback COVID-19 has brought on us all and are no longer employed with WWE. It was an incredibly sad […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.