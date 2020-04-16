BREAKING: Jay Glazer reports Rams’ Brian Allen has tested positive for coronavirus

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

NFL on FOX insider Jay Glazer is reporting that Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for the coronavirus. Glazer says Allen is the first playe to test positive for the virus. NFL on FOX insider Jay Glazer is reporting that Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for the coronavirus. Glazer says Allen is the first playe to test positive for the virus. 👓 View full article

