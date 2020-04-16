Global  

BREAKING: Jay Glazer reports Rams’ Brian Allen has tested positive for coronavirus

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
BREAKING: Jay Glazer reports Rams’ Brian Allen has tested positive for coronavirusNFL on FOX insider Jay Glazer is reporting that Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for the coronavirus. Glazer says Allen is the first playe to test positive for the virus.
