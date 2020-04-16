Canadian Open cancelled as PGA changes schedule Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that the RBC Canadian Open won't be contested this year, as the Tour has been forced to drastically alter its schedule because of the novel coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Doug Dirks Canadian Open golf tournament cancelled as PGA TOUR changes schedule in response to pandemic | CBC Sports… https://t.co/zjNaLsFE09 45 minutes ago Mehedi Hasan Canadian Open cancelled as PGA changes schedule https://t.co/oJ3IUUP4Ym https://t.co/HcsETUEDP4 2 hours ago Michael Mohorovich The Canadian Open getting cancelled is obviously the right call. But after the changes last year and how successful… https://t.co/IIBZ37y9wG 1 day ago