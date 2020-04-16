Global  

Canadian Open cancelled as PGA changes schedule

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The PGA Tour announced Thursday that the RBC Canadian Open won't be contested this year, as the Tour has been forced to drastically alter its schedule because of the novel coronavirus.
