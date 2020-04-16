Global  

Baseball Hall Of Famer Roy Halladay On Drugs, Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed

cbs4.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
When baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay crashed his small plane into the Gulf of Mexico in November 2017 he had high levels of drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics.
News video: NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed

NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed 00:25

 Investigators also say Halladay had high levels of drugs in his system.

