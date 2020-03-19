Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The PGA Tour is laying out an ambitious plan to resume its season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: PGA Tour Announces Plans To Re-Start Season

PGA Tour Announces Plans To Re-Start Season 00:33

 The PGA Tour announced Thursday its plan to re-start its season beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on June 8th. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tour de France Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Tour de France Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Tour de France Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic The race was originally slated to begin June 27 and a new date has not yet been decided on. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Fort Worth's Colonial Set To Be First PGA Tournament After Coronavirus Cancellations [Video]

Fort Worth's Colonial Set To Be First PGA Tournament After Coronavirus Cancellations

Since there is no guarantee it will be played, so the decision’s been made to hold off on building grandstands and tents.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:40Published

Recent related news from verified sources

PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans

The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan to resume its season Thursday, with hopes of a restart at Colonial on June 11-14 and keeping fans away for at least the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOX SportsNewsdayTMZ.comChicago S-TNews24cbs4.comCBS NewsCBS Sports

Governor would support fan-less Travelers golf tournament

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he would support the idea of holding the Travelers Championship golf tournament in June, even...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans https://t.co/Z2GByldfKK 7 minutes ago

SamuelMarcinek

Sam Marcinek RT @69Sports: The #PGATour released an updated schedule for the remainder of the 2020 season. The first event is set for June. https://t.co… 18 minutes ago

DLSpencer10

Donna Spencer RT @AP_Sports: The PGA Tour lays out an ambitious plan to resume its season, with hopes of a restart at Colonial in Texas on June 11-14. Fa… 23 minutes ago

abhsports

ABH Sports Ambitious, but is it what the world needs right now? https://t.co/AKfN95Mmoj 28 minutes ago

onlineathens

Athens Banner-Herald PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans https://t.co/7lujUJccfs 33 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans https://t.co/vo2ERSoZYn 41 minutes ago

93wibc

93 WIBC Indianapolis NEWS: The PGA Tour plans to resume play in June with the first four events closed to the public. The PGA hopes to… https://t.co/1WDWqSvBDw 44 minutes ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports The #PGA Tour is being ambitious — planning to resume its season at Colonial on June 11-14. No fans, at first. https://t.co/q9y09MHxA7 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.