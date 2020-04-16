Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nick Wright: There’s no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr

Nick Wright: There’s no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Nick Wright: There’s no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham JrNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk the Cleveland Browns. The team may be toying with the idea of trading star player Odell Beckham Jr, who has expressed some interest in leaving Cleveland behind. Nick thinks this is an absolutely terrible idea on the part of the Browns, who have so few star players that considering letting one go seems ludicrous.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright: There's no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr

Nick Wright: There's no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr 02:19

 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk the Cleveland Browns. The team may be toying with the idea of trading star player Odell Beckham Jr, who has expressed some interest in leaving Cleveland behind. Nick thinks this is an absolutely terrible idea on the part of the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyrann Mathieu doesn't think the Chiefs will suffer from a Super Bowl Hangover [Video]

Tyrann Mathieu doesn't think the Chiefs will suffer from a Super Bowl Hangover

Nick Wright is excited to welcome back two time all-pro and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu to First Things First to talk how the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to repeat the success of last..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:11Published
Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms ahead of 2020 season [Video]

Cleveland Browns unveil new uniforms ahead of 2020 season

Five years ago, almost to the day, the Cleveland Browns unveiled dramatic changes to their uniforms

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Greg Jennings: It's 'premature' for the Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Greg Jennings: It's 'premature' for the Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr.Reports have surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings are in talks with the Cleveland Browns in an attempt to acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr. Hear why Greg Jennings...
FOX Sports

Greg Jennings: It’s ‘premature’ for the Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Greg Jennings: It’s ‘premature’ for the Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr.Reports have surfaced that the Minnesota Vikings are in talks with the Cleveland Browns in an attempt to acquire WR Odell Beckham Jr. Hear why Greg Jennings...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Nick Wright: There's no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr https://t.co/Jx6EOi1rRp 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.