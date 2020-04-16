Global  

Skip Bayless: MJ's allegiance to Phil Jackson ultimately tore apart the '98 Chicago Bulls

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: MJ's allegiance to Phil Jackson ultimately tore apart the '98 Chicago BullsLeading up to the release of The Last Dance documentary about Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, Skip Bayless carefully details the driving factors that tore apart the 1998 Bulls. Hear why Skip believes that MJ's allegiance to Phil Jackson ultimately ruined his professional career with Bull's GM Jerry Krause.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
