Howard Finkel dead: Legendary WWE announcer dies at 69

Daily Star Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Howard Finkel dead: Legendary WWE announcer dies at 69The WWE have today confirmed the death of legendary ring announcer and wrestling Hall of Fame inductee Howard Finkel, who has tragically passed away at the age of 69
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: WWE legend Howard Finkel dies aged 69

WWE legend Howard Finkel dies aged 69 00:46

 WWE's legendary announcer Howard Finkel has sadly died aged 69.

