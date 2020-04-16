Legendary WWE announcer Howard Finkel dies aged 69

More terrible news coming out of WWE today as legendary announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. While the cause of death has not been revealed, it is known that he has been dealing with health issues for a while now. ‘The Fink’, as he was affectionately known, became a full-time […]

