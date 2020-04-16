Global  

Legendary WWE announcer Howard Finkel dies aged 69

talkSPORT Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
More terrible news coming out of WWE today as legendary announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. While the cause of death has not been revealed, it is known that he has been dealing with health issues for a while now. ‘The Fink’, as he was affectionately known, became a full-time […]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: WWE legend Howard Finkel dies aged 69

WWE legend Howard Finkel dies aged 69 00:46

 WWE's legendary announcer Howard Finkel has sadly died aged 69.

