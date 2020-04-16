Global  

Top 2020 prospect Jalen Green will head to NBA G League instead of college, per report

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
According to ESPN, Jalen Green will head to the NBA/G League pathway program instead of playing college basketball ahead of entering the NBA Draft.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
 CBB’s No. 3 prospect Jalen Green is skipping college for the G-League

MikeZimmersEars

𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭. RT @DebCarson: Top high school basketball prospect Jalen Green plans to forego college and will enter the #NBA’s G-League program, accordin… 28 minutes ago

DebCarson

Deb Carson Top high school basketball prospect Jalen Green plans to forego college and will enter the #NBA’s G-League program, according to ESPN. 30 minutes ago

Tom_NBA

Tom Westerholm Per Jonathan Givony, Jalen Green will forego college for the G-League. https://t.co/oMlyicwDE8 37 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Jalen Green, ESPN's No. 1 prospect in HS basketball, will forego college for the G-League... - NCAA Basketball -… https://t.co/zAGxbtuqSp 41 minutes ago

msbston

Melissa RT @aubawn: Jalen Green will do great no matter where he goes, but it’s not every year that Auburn is involved with such a talented/popular… 44 minutes ago

Jaywavve

Jay ﾒo RT @DailyHoops1: Potential 2021 top 3 pick Jalen Green plans to announce today that he will be taking the NBA/G leave route to professional… 1 hour ago

DailyHoops1

Daily Hoops Potential 2021 top 3 pick Jalen Green plans to announce today that he will be taking the NBA/G leave route to profe… https://t.co/GvZ0e65Inh 1 hour ago

ChanceLiebau

Chance Liebau Jalen Green opting to go to the G-League is just another example of the one-and-done rule being absolutely stupid.… https://t.co/cjcAPXbwsy 1 hour ago

