Floyd Mayweather knocked out heavyweight inside 30 devastating sparring seconds Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Floyd Mayweather once stopped a heavyweight inside 30 seconds of a devastating sparring session with a single body shot, according to boxer turned promoter Dmitriy Salita Floyd Mayweather once stopped a heavyweight inside 30 seconds of a devastating sparring session with a single body shot, according to boxer turned promoter Dmitriy Salita 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this