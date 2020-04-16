Global  

Brandy Halladay responds to NTSB report of husband's fatal crash: 'No one is perfect'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Brandy Halladay, the widow of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay, asked the public to reserve judgment a day after the NTSB report was released.
News video: NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed

NTSB: Roy Halladay Doing Stunts When Plane Crashed 00:25

 Investigators also say Halladay had high levels of drugs in his system.

