Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window

Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window

ESPN Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly was working on a changeup in his backyard Wednesday, but one pitch missed the target completely and shattered a bedroom window.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllTheBaseballs

AllTheBaseball Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window #MLB #Baseball #Fans https://t.co/bsjCZ7XsuT 26 minutes ago

sportofusa

sportofusa Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window More: https://t.co/0OASOfQAki #LosAngelesDodgers @Dodgers #MLB #Baseball 36 minutes ago

ESPNLosAngeles

ESPN Los Angeles Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window https://t.co/MKMvqyZRpj https://t.co/5g6DZNmcwS 46 minutes ago

a1cell4u

Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window https://t.co/Ic8ZAhSDoq… https://t.co/nBwgEvzM47 47 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD Just a bit outside: Dodgers' Kelly shatters window https://t.co/nRWypB83sK https://t.co/kLMYxmnSOi 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.