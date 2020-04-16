Global  

Track president Sebastian Coe weighs in on Russian doping, Olympic postponement

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe did not mince words with his stance on the Russian doping ban and gave his take on the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics in an interview with Scott Russell of CBC Sports on Thursday.
