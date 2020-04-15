Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Angelika Timanina returns to surfing for Tokyo 2021 after Olympic retirement

Angelika Timanina returns to surfing for Tokyo 2021 after Olympic retirement

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Angelika Timanina returns to surfing for Tokyo 2021 after Olympic retirementRussian Olympic champion Angelika Timanina describes her goal to be the next Maria Sharapova of mega-rich brand ambassadors — and she's well on her way.The 30-year-old gold medallist is preparing to make her Olympic comeback at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.