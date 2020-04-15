ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' is more than a hero story. Here's why

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 hours ago Jason Whitlock: ‘I won’t lose any respect for Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance’ 02:03 Michael Jordan seems to have some reservations about his upcoming 10 part documentary "The Last Dance", commenting that he may come off as 'horrible' to viewers. Jason Whitlock is joined by Marcellus WIley and Ric Bucher to talk about the impact this documentary will have. Whitlock explains that his...