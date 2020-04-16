Rugby: All Blacks great Justin Marshall wants to share his 'Boomfa' beer with New Zealand's essential workers Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

All Blacks great Justin Marshall has been working on a "secret" project while in lockdown and is keen on sharing it with New Zealand's essential workers. Like many New Zealanders, Marshall, who currently works as a rugby commentator... All Blacks great Justin Marshall has been working on a "secret" project while in lockdown and is keen on sharing it with New Zealand's essential workers. Like many New Zealanders, Marshall, who currently works as a rugby commentator... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published 4 days ago New Zealand dad helps solve lockdown boredom with backyard theme park 01:40 New Zealand dad, Nathan, has taken coronavirus lockdown parenting to the next level by building a theme park for his four kids in the back garden. You Might Like

Tweets about this